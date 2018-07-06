MacGillivray: I won’t relinquish Pompey number one advantage

Craig MacGillivray has vowed he won’t relinquish his prized Pompey number one advantage.

The summer signing was handed a maiden Blues start in Monday night’s pre-season opener against Cork City.

Craig MacGillivray Picture: Colin Farmery

Although Kenny Jackett implemented 11 substitutions at the break – including the introduction of Luke McGee – the identity of those in the initial line-up was telling.

MacGillivray was included in what was clearly Pompey’s strongest XI at that time, discounting those absent through injury.

And with Jackett having previously admitted he had already decided on his number one for the forthcoming campaign, it appears the ex-Shrewsbury player is in pole position.

The Scottish keeper said: ‘The number one spot is the aim, that’s the aim for me, ultimately I’m not taking anything for granted.

‘Everyone in the team has to prove themselves, to prove a point to the gaffer, to show him they want to be in the team.

‘And when you get the opportunity in pre-season to play you must to do the best you can in order to give yourself the best chance of playing on August 4, definitely.

‘It was nice to play in the first half, but had I played the second half I would have been happy, it’s just about getting your minutes in pre-season.

‘I specified to the gaffer I wanted to be number one, I said to him I didn’t want to come here and sit on the bench. I don’t want to be a number two anymore. I want to be playing football.

‘He told me “You’ll get a chance, but you have to show me you want to be in that starting line-up. And then ultimately if you do then I’ve got my reason why it can or cannot happen”.

‘It’s about setting standards, making sure every time you step onto that pitch you do your best and don’t give the gaffer any question marks about you.

‘I am sure Luke will be the same, he will be thinking the same thing every time he plays.

‘Ultimately, whoever does the best in pre-season will get that opportunity.

‘I have to make sure I show the gaffer I can play. ’

Pompey face the Hawks tomorrow (12.30pm), with Jackett again intending to field 11 different players in each half.

MacGillivray added: ‘Luke ultimately played 50 games last year and has been seen by the gaffer, so he knows what Luke is about.

‘Whereas for me it’s different, I have come here to show the gaffer what I’m all about.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’