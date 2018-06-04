MacGillivray: Signing for Pompey is surreal

Craig MacGillivray has spoken of the 'surreal' experience of signing for Pompey.
The goalkeeper has arrived on a two-year deal at Fratton Park and will provide competition for Luke McGee next term.
The 25-year-old told how it was hard to contain the news of making the move to link up with Kenny Jackett's squad.
He said: 'I'm over the moon.
'I've known for a few days now - and it's not been easy keeping it quiet!
'I am pinching myself a little bit, but when I've played this season I've done very well.
'I found out about the interest from the gaffer and when I knew he was interested in bringing me to Portsmouth it was kind of surreal.
'Its's a massive club with big fan base - so I couldn't wait to sign.'