MacGillivray: Signing for Pompey is surreal

Craig MacGillivray has spoken of the 'surreal' experience of signing for Pompey.

The goalkeeper has arrived on a two-year deal at Fratton Park and will provide competition for Luke McGee next term.

The 25-year-old told how it was hard to contain the news of making the move to link up with Kenny Jackett's squad.

He said: 'I'm over the moon.

'I've known for a few days now - and it's not been easy keeping it quiet!

'I am pinching myself a little bit, but when I've played this season I've done very well.

'I found out about the interest from the gaffer and when I knew he was interested in bringing me to Portsmouth it was kind of surreal.

'Its's a massive club with big fan base - so I couldn't wait to sign.'