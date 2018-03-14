Martin salutes award-winning Pompey in the Community team

Have your say

clare martin heaped praise on her Pompey in the Community (PitC) team after they scooped yet another award for their invaluable work in the local area.

PitC won the Checkatrade Community Club of the Year south-east prize and were presented with the trophy at the House of Commons on Monday.

Martin was joined by Blues chief executive Mark Catlin, midfielder Ben Close and other figures from the club in Parliament.

PitC will now defend their national crown they scooped last year against other regional winners Bristol City, Charlton, Derby, Blackburn and Middlesbrough.

Martin revealed it was a special day up in London.

‘I’m immensely proud of my team– especially after winning the south-west award last year,’ the PitC chief executive said.

‘‘They are all completely committed. Life is work and work is life with them.

‘PitC is more important now than ever.

‘We’re reaching so many people and so many diverse groups of people.

‘It was an amazing day going to collect the award. They put us in a room looking out on the River Thames and it was a special day.

‘As a result of winning the national award last year, a lot of things have been coming at us, as opposed to us approaching organisations – that has been lovely.

‘It would be great to win it again but I’m not holding my breath!’

PitC were given the south-east prize for their Wheels For All initiative. It is a community cycling scheme which offers adapted bikes and personal support to children and adults with physical and learning disabilities.

Martin believes it has a huge impact on the community.

‘It has a huge impact on those who use it,’ she added.

‘One lady is 100 and can still cycle, while for some of the disability groups it means they can get on bikes with their carers. It’s also very social as they are going around together like a small army.’