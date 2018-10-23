McCann: Sunderland or Barnsley should be leading League One title race

Pompey may sit six points clear at the top of the League One table - but Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has insisted they shouldn't be there.

Instead, the former Northern Ireland international believes Sunderland should be 'running away' with it in the title race, with Barnsley a close second.

Oli Hawkins scored Pompey's winner against Fleetwood on Saturday Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues opened up a sizable lead the summit of the division with a 1-0 Fratton Park success over Fleetwood on Saturday.

Victory over Joey Barton's side represented their 10th win in the league this season as Kenny Jackett's men continue to set the early pace with 33 points from their 14 games played.

Peterborough (27 points) remain the Blues' closest rivals going into tonight's visit of Burton Albion to the south coast.

But hot on their heels are third-placed Sunderland (25), who have a game in hand, while Barnsley sit a point further adrift in fifth - also with one game less played.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Tonight, McCann's Rovers, who sit sixth, entertain the Black Cats at the Keepmoat Stadium with the chance of overtaking them in the table. Barnsley are away to Shrewsbury.

But with Sunderland's coffers boosted by £42m worth of parachute payments last season after suffering Premier League relegation in 2017 and a further £34m guaranteed this term, the Donny boss believes the Wearsiders should be taking control of the division - not Pompey.

McCann told BBC Radio Sheffield: 'They (Sunderland) have one player on more money than my whole team - I know that for a fact.

'They're a huge club for this division. They should be running away with the league really, with the budget they've got.

"Barnsley have a squad that they've put together for about £10m and their XI that they put out every week is worth about that.

'It's a Championship team, so those two are head and shoulders above everybody financially.'