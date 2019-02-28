Have your say

Kenny Jackett has revealed Nathan Thompson has shelved Pompey contract talks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Instead the right-back has announced a preference to wait until the summer before resolving his Fratton Park future.

Nathan Thompson returned to Pompey action against Bury on Tuesday evening following injury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

According to Jackett, the 28-year-old has indicated an interest in remaining at Fratton Park.

Yet Thompson is presently keeping his options open as the existing two-year deal ticks down until its June 30 expiry.

Pompey had been hoping to tie up a new contract for the popular defender before the end of the campaign, talks having opened at the turn of the year.

Gareth Evans is also out of contract in the summer, with the midfielder frustrated over the slow pace of his negotiations.

Thompson, however, is presently not sat at the table.

Jackett said: ‘Nathan is going to park his contract until the summer and then wait and see.

‘We are not currently in talks with him.

‘He wants to stay at Portsmouth, definitely, but thinks the best thing to do would be to wait and see where we are in the summer.

‘It’s a situation we fully understand and something we will discuss again in a few months.

‘He wants to wait until the summer and keep his options open.

‘He has said to me he would like to stay. He told me “I live in the area, I’m settled in the area, I want to wait and see what my options are in the summer”.

‘So at the moment, contract talks are parked until a later date.’

Thompson has made 64 appearances since becoming Jackett’s first signing as Pompey boss in June 2017.

The ex-Swindon skipper has been automatic first-choice at right-back when available for selection and proven to be an excellent recruit.

His combative tackling style and wholehearted approach has made him a popular player among supporters.

Following a knee problem, Thompson returned to action at Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

He responded with a headed assist for Oli Hawkins in the 3-0 success, which earned the Blues a Wembley final next month.

And Jackett is keen to retain the services of the defender beyond this summer.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘I want him to stay, 100 per cent.

‘He is settled in the area, there are reasons for the decision keeping his options open and to see where things are in the summer.

‘I accept that, sometimes I prefer being straight, it’s clear.

‘He is a very, very committed player and an experienced player, he knows what he is doing, his professionalism is excellent.

‘We will park contract talks and both sides will review it in the summer.’