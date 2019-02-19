Naylor returns as Portsmouth make three changes against Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Tom Naylor returns to Pompey’s side for tonight’s clash with Bristol Rovers.

The influential midfielder is back following a two-match ban, replacing Bryn Morris in the Fratton Park fixture.

That is one of three changes to the side which drew 3-3 at Southend last weekend, having disappointingly let a three-goal lead slip.

There are also recalls for Gareth Evans and Ronan Curtis, with Omar Bogle and Viv Solomon-Otabor making way.

Bogle, who had been regarded as 50/50 following a dead leg, drops to the bench along with Morris and Solomon-Otabor.

Elsewhere, fit-again Dion Donogue is named among the substitutes, although once again there is no Brett Pitman in the squad.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.

Subs: Bass, Solomon-Otabor, Haunstrup, Bogle, Vaughan, Donohue, Morris.