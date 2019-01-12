New-boy Cannon on bench as Portsmouth boss looks to life after Thompson

Have your say

Andy Cannon has been named on the bench after finally becoming available for Pompey.

The Rochdale recruit was cup-tied for previous fixtures at Norwich and Southend.

However, he is today among the substitutes for the visit of Blackpool to Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett has made one change to the team which won at Norwich in the FA Cup last weekend, with Carrow Road hero Andre Green handed a start.

He replaces Ben Thompson, following the midfielder’s return to Millwall.

That has also prompted a positional reshuffle, with potentially Gareth Evans dropping back to partner Tom Naylor in a holding-midfield role.

By doing so, that would allow Green to serve as the number 10, with Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis on the flanks.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans, Lowe, Green, Curtis, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Dennis, Wheeler, Haunstrup, Cannon, May.