Pompey have set a date for their rearranged League One clash against Bristol Rovers.

Kenny Jackett’s side welcome the Pirates to Fratton Park on Tuesday, February 19 (7.45pm).

Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Rovers were due to travel to the south coast on Saturday, January 26.

However, because the Blues reached the FA Cup fourth round – and host QPR on the same day – a new date had to be found.

Pompey delivered a 2-1 win over Rovers at the Memorial Stadium in August.

Gareth Evans and Ronan Curtis were on target.

Former Blues favourite Kyle Bennett will return to Fratton Park for the first time since leaving for the Gas last year.

Ex-loanee Tareiq Holmes Dennis also plays for Graham Coughlan’s side.