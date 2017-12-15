New date sought for Pompey's trip to Fleetwood

Have your say

Pompey's League One trip to Fleetwood is to be re-arranged.

Kenny Jackett's Blues were due to travel to Highbury Stadium on Saturday, January 6.

But with Uwe Rosler's side last night booking their place in the third round of the FA Cup, an alternative date will have to be found.

The Cod Army progressed to the next round of the competition after coming through their second-round replay against Hereford 2-0.

The original game finished 1-1.

Captain Cian Bolger scored both goals in Fleetwood's win at Edgar Street to set up a mouthwatering home tie against Leicester.

Pompey fans thinking they may have a free weekend early in the new year may be mistaken, however.

The News understands the Checkatrade Trophy game with Chelsea's under-21s could be penciled in as an alternative.

That game has been arranged for Tuesday, January 9, but if suitable to all parties it could be shifted back three days.

Chelsea could have Carabao Cup considerations, with a potential semi-final first leg earmarked for that week.

The London Blues play Bournemouth in the quarter-final of that competition on Wednesday, December 20.