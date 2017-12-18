No apologies for Pompey winning ugly

Have your say

Christian Burgess made no apologies for winning ugly.

Pompey grafted their way to a fifth 1-0 win in eight games against Bury on Saturday.

Matt Clarke’s 62nd-minute header ensured Kenny Jackett’s men edged it against the bottom-of-the-table side.

The Blues had possession and territory against the Shakers but had to keep chipping away before the second-half goal arrived.

Burgess felt the win was warranted, even if it wasn’t the most fluid Pompey display.

He said: ‘It doesn’t bother me, really. I wasn’t watching!

‘Seriously, I just want to take the three points, clean sheet and move on.

‘They didn’t have a lot of chances and the keeper didn’t have to make too many saves.

‘There are good signs there.

‘I wouldn’t say it was a game which could have gone either way but it could’ve been a 0-0.

‘We got the goal, had a couple of other chances and just edged it.

The victory over Bury extends Pompey’s run to seven wins from eight games, stretching back to November 7.

It also means goals scored are keeping them out of the play-offs as they pulled themselves level on points and goal difference with Charlton Athletic.

Burgess feels being solid and organised has been the hallmark of the upturn in fortunes.

He said: ‘We’re just finding a way. We’re being solid, compact and taking our chances when they come.

‘I think we were the better side and, once we go 1-0 up, it’s up them to break us down.

‘We’ve been formidable when that happens and have shown we’re very difficult to break down.

‘That’s a positive sign but there’s a long way to go still.’