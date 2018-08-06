Have your say

There have been plenty of players to have passed through Pompey and swiftly been forgotten.

As transfer deadline day looms, here’s a reminder of five such footballers, who spent a brief time at Fratton Park during the past decade.

Pele training for Pompey - he never played a first-team game

PELE

Recruited by Tony Adams from Porto in January 2009 on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

The Portugal under-21 international midfielder failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Blues, while featured twice for the reserves.

Now aged 30, he last month signed for Swedish second division side AFC Eskilstuna after a year without a club.

DANIJEL SUBOTIC

Became Pompey’s first signing of the January 2008 transfer window when he arrived from Swiss side Basel.

Handed a three-and-a-half year deal by Harry Redknapp, he was never close to the first team and released by mutual consent in August 2010.

Has since played in Romania, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Moldova and South Korea.

He is now with Kazakhstan side Shakhter Karagandy.

MILES STOREY

Signed on a season-long loan from Swindon in July 2014 by Andy Awford – but the loan was cancelled halfway through.

The pacy forward scored three times in 22 Pompey appearances, including on his Fratton Park debut in the Capital One Cup against Peterborough.

Spells at Newport County, Inverness and then Aberdeen followed.

He is now serving with Partick Thistle, still aged only 24.

JOSH THOMPSON

Michael Appleton recruited the central defender from Celtic in August 2012.

By November he had played three matches and then loaned to Colchester – never appearing for the Blues again.

He later turned out for Tranmere, Stockport and Macclesfield.

His current footballing whereabouts is unknown.

DUSKO TOSIC

A free agent who signed in February 2010, yet Pompey’s financial problems meant he was never allowed to play in the Premier League.

Although, the defender was an unused substitute in the 4-1 FA Cup demolition at Southampton before loaned to QPR for the remainder of his six-month deal.

He later represented Red Star Belgrade and Besiktas, while appeared in this summer’s World Cup finals for Serbia.