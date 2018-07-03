Oli Hawkins toasts Pompey job well done after Cork City win

Have your say

OLI HAWKINS toasted a job well done after Pompey’s pre-season victory over Cork City last night.

Kenny Jackett’s troops kicked off their summer campaign with a comprehensive 4-1 win against the reigning League of Ireland premier division champions.

Conor Chaplin fired in a second-half double, while Christian Burgess and Jamal Lowe were also on target at Turner’s Cross before the break.

Jackett opted to roll out two different starting XIs in each half against the Rebel Army.

Hawkins was introduced after the interval and assisted Chaplin’s first goal.

And the former Dagenham & Redbridge striker was delighted to get back to action and begin pre-season with a convincing success.

Hawkins said: ’It was a good performance from the boys.

‘At the end of the first half we led 2-0 and then we came out in the second half and won it 2-1 to get a 4-1 victory overall.

‘It was good to get back out there and run around - it was exciting.

‘You enjoy your rest over the summer but then you can’t wait to get back out there and enjoy it with the boys.

‘It’s always a buzz when you’re back training and you’re glad it’s back

‘It’s all about minutes really at this stage of pre-season.

‘We’ll now look forward to Saturday (against the Hawks) and it’ll be good to see everyone getting minutes, playing games and doing well.’