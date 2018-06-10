On this day: Birch insists exit from administration cannot be rushed

Have your say

On this day in 2012, Trevor Birch insisted Pompey couldn't rush their exit from administration after losing out on Kelvin Etuhu.

The administrator revealed securing the club's future could not be forced as the bid to keep the Blues alive continued.

Michael Appleton missed out on one of his key targets for the 2012-13 season when Etuhu agreed a switch to championship Barnsley.

Etuhu inked a one-year deal with the Tykes, despite saying he was keen to make a move to Fratton Park at the end of the season.

That was a blow for Appleton, with the 24-year-old featuring frequently after arriving in January.

The Pompey boss had been working tirelessly on teeing up signings as he planned to completely rebuild his squad for life in League One.

But the fear was he would lose out on those he had earmarked as Pompey waited for their position to become clearer.

Birch explained there was still been no firm bids for any of the remaining squad.

He was then expecting that process to warm up, however.

Birch said: ‘Idon't know what has happened there, really (with Etuhu).

'It's one for Michael Appleton to comment on.

‘There's still nothing at the moment (bids for players).

‘The hope is things will start to get a little busier, you would have thought.

‘That is what we will be looking at in the next two to four weeks. ‘it's a difficult period all round.

‘We have to let the process take its course. ‘it's ongoing. We can't rush the exit (from administration).

‘Players leaving will happen when the players are ready and clubs come in. You can't force it.

'I expect there will be more fun and games over the next week.

‘Everybody is trying to establish their position – but we have to get on with it.'

The one existing senior member of Pompey's squad who could still have been around for the next season was powerhouse striker Marko Futacs.

He had been offered a deal on reduced terms, after a clause in his contract was activated to tie him to the club for a further 12 months.

Futacs was currently weighing up whether to accept the new deal, according to his agent.

But Birch had yet to hear from the Hungarian hitman over whether he would put pen to paper on the offer.

Birch said: ‘There's been no further progress with Marko. We're waiting for him.'

