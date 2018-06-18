On this day: Pompey boss fears striker exit

Have your say

On this day in 2007, Harry Redknapp feared Kanu may carry out his threat to quit Pompey.

The striker had reached deadlock with the Blues over a new contract.

Former Pompey striker Kanu

And Redknapp reckoned Kanu could be stubborn enough not to sign a new deal unless he gets what he wants.

The then 30-year-old was demanding a straight two-year contract as reward for scoring 10 Premiership goals in the 2006-07 season.

But at the time Redknapp believed a year-long deal, with the promise of a second season if Kanu plays 20 games in the 2007-08 campaign, was fair for an outfield player in his 30s.

The situation had not evolved significantly after talks over a new contract opened that January.

But Redknapp did hint he was willing to show flexibility over the 20-game clause.

Kanu only joined Pompey for a season and was now a free agent.

Have you read? Rapid Pompey in a hurry to recruit

He had been linked with a number of clubs abroad, including Ajax and Werder Bremen, as he sought a two-year deal.

And Redknapp confessed he would not be surprised if Kanu was playing for someone other than Pompey.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘I think Kanu might move somewhere else.

‘It wouldn’t be the biggest surprise in the world to me if he did. He’s a strong character.

‘He’s been offered a year and will get another year if he plays 20 games in all competitions. That’s the way it works. It’s fair.

‘The 20-game figure is a safeguard in case the fitness of a player suddenly goes.

‘If a player has been injured, for instance, and hasn’t played 20 games, but he’s done well and is in good shape, then I could look to keep him.

‘It’s not as if I’m going to bomb someone out if they’ve done well but haven’t played exactly 20 games.’

Check out our Pompey/League One transfer window runner here.

