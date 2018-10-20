On this day: Portsmouth stay top after bashing Bantams

Have your say

The Pompey History Society looks back at what was making the headlines in the Sports Mail on October 20, 1979...

Pompey remained top of division four after they beat Bradford City in front of a crowd of 23,871 at Fratton Park.

Phil Ashworth gave the Blues a dream start by knocking in Steve Bryant’s low free-kick, and Alan Rogers doubled the lead by lifting the ball over the advancing Steve Smith and running on to nod home on 34 minutes.

Ashworth scored his fourth goal in two matches, taking the ball on his chest and turning to crash home a low shot to give Pompey a three-goal interval lead.

Terry Dolan pulled a goal back on 56 minutes and Colin Garwood netted Pompey’s fourth with two minutes left.

Pompey: Peter Mellor, Peter Ellis, Archie Styles, Terry Brisley, Steve Aizlewood, Steve Davey, Colin Garwood, Joe Laidlaw, Phil Ashworth, Steve Bryant, Alan Rogers.

Meanwhile, Pompey Youth were still searching for their first South-East Counties League point of the season following their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Eastney Barracks.

Elsewhere, Southampton were thrashed 4-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

John Deehan, Gary Owen and Bryan Robson all scored for Albion before half time, with Ally Brown adding another goal after the break.

Nottingham Forest remained at the top of the first division by beating Bolton Wanderers 5-2 at the City Ground.

Andy Rollings headed Brighton into the lead against Coventry City at Highfield Road but the Sky Blues came back to win 2-1.

Tottenham goalkeeper Barry Daines was carried off on a stretcher against Leeds at Elland Road, with Glenn Hoddle taking over in goal but Spurs still managed to win 2-1.

Liverpool and Everton shared four goals at Anfield.

Luton Town remained top of division two after they won 2-1 away to West Ham United.

Pop Robson scored twice for Sunderland in two minutes in a 3-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield United went three points clear at the top of division three with a 2-1 victory at Bury.

In division four, Bournemouth were beaten 3-1 at Dean Court by second-placed Huddersfield Town.

Kevin Albury scored the only goal as Fareham Town beat Gosport Borough in the FA Cup third qualifying tie at Cams Alders.

The scores were level at the interval with Gosport having the better of the first half.

In racing, Sir Michael outstayed Closer Secret in a driving finish to the £20,500 added tote Cesarewitch to provide Newmarket trainer Geoff Hunter with easily the biggest success of his career at Newmarket.

- ROGER HOLMES