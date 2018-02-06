On this day: Primus admits Pompey career may be over

On this day 10 years ago, Linvoy Primus admitted to The News that his Pompey career could be over.

After months out with a serious knee injury - and two operations - the Pompey fans' favourite feared he had played his last game for the club.

And with his contract due to expire that June, the veteran defender confessed he was unsure where he would be playing the following season.

In his interview with chief sports writer Neil Allen, Primus said: 'There’ll be lots of conditioning work in June and then I’ll be back in time for pre-season.

'Although, I don’t know whose pre-season that will be.

'Realistically, I won’t be back before July and if you look at it that way I could have played my last game for Pompey.'

After being offered a one year deal in the summer, Primus was sent on loan to Charlton at the beginning of the 2008-09 campaign.

He returned to Pompey for a final Fratton farewell against Sunderland in May 2009, coming on as a 90th-minute substitute.

In total, Primus made 219 appearances, scoring six goals.