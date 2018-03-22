Oxford appoint Robinson ahead of Pompey clash

Karl Robinson has been appointed Oxford United's new manager.

And his first game in charge of the U's will be Sunday's trip to Pompey.

Karl Robinson. Picture: Sharon Lucey

Robinson left Charlton Athletic this morning and has swiftly moved to the Kassam Stadium, signing a contract until 2020.

The 37-year-old succeeds former boss Pep Clotet, who was sacked by Oxford two months ago.

Robinson spoke of his delight after taking the helm at the U's and cannot wait for the visit to Fratton Park this weekend.

He told the club's official website: 'Oxford is a fantastic club and the new chairman is very ambitious to continue the great work that has been going on here over the past few years.

'I have seen the plans for the new training ground, heard where the club sees itself going, and I have seen what a talented squad we already have here.

'My job now is to help those players get back to winning games regularly between now and the end of the season.

'We start with a big game at Portsmouth on Sunday, so I can’t wait to get started.'