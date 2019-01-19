Oxford United 2-1 Portsmouth

Pompey suffered a second successive defeat as they tumbled to a 2-1 loss at Oxford United.

Kenny Jackett's league leaders failed to the produce the response expected of them following last weekend's home defeat to Blackpool as the visitors put in an insipid display that sees their advantage at the top of League One cut to a single point.

The Blues' lacklustre display saw them fall behind on 24 minutes following Cameron Brannagan's 25-yard effort.

Oxford's advantage was extended on the stroke of half-time when James Henry rifled home.

And while substitute Brett Pitman had Pompey hope with a sumptuous overhead kick on 63 minutes - it was the only moment of quality produced by the visitors, who went down to their fifth defeat of the season.

Pompey's problems were exposed early on when defender Rob Dickie found himself unmarked in the box from Brannagan's corner.

But with time and space on his hands, he headed wide to let the Blues off the hook.

The visitors responded with Andy Cannon seeing his finely struck shot blocked.

Yet it was the U's who posed the greatest threat going forward, with Curtis Nelson this time proving an elusive presence in the box and forcing Craig MacGillivray to stretch the gather the ball going into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Gareth Evans narrowly curled an effort over Simon Eastwood's bar from the edge of the box on 22 minutes, giving the travelling Fratton faithful something to get excited about.

Yet Brannagan showed the Blues skipper exactly how it is done two minutes later when he rifled home from 25 yards, giving MacGillivray no chance.

Once again, the time and space afforded the Oxford midfielder was a worrying sight - and it seemed the message had been relayed to the lacklustre visitors when Tom Naylor blocked Nelson's goalbound effort on 26 minutes.

Jamal Lowe's challenge on right-back Jamie Hanson had the home fans on their feet on 36 minutes, with the winger picking up a booking for the late misdemeanour, even if it was nothing to get upset about.

And while the hosts were disappointed with referee Chris Sarginson's response, it was soon forgotten about on the stroke of half-time.

On this occasion, an Oxford move down the Pompey right saw the ball arrive at the unmarked Jamie Mackie.

His shot was blocked, but the rebound fell to Henry, who blasted the ball home from 12 yards.

Jackett refrained from changing his personel at the start of the second half, despite some chants of 'Super Brett Pitman' from the away end.

One noticable formation change, though, saw David Wheeler and Lowe switch positions, with the latter reverting back to his more accustomed right-wing role and the QPR loanee moving up front.

The switch nearly paid immediate dividends, too, with an excellent Gareth Evans free-kick picking out Wheeler.

Yet he was unable to take his moment and disappointingly headed wide.

Mackie's powerful shot on 50 minutes showed Oxford were in no mood to surrender their two-goal advantage.

In fact, if anything, they were intent on extending it.

Hanson saw his piledriver deflected narrowly wide on 53 minutes, after MacGillivray was forced to punch clear.

And in a replica move moments later, Brannagan proved off target when he was set up.

It was enough to see Jackett look to his bench, with Pitman and Dennis sent on in place of Evans and Wheeler on 58 minutes.

The 1,803 travelling fans were delighted to see last season's top scorer introduced.

And they were ecstatic minutes later when the subs combined to get the Blues back into the game.

Dennis got to the by-line and picked out Pitman with his cross.

The front man had his back to goal but produced a moment of magic with an overhead kick to leave Eastwood bewildered.

The goal provided hope - but in the end the travelling Pompey travelling contingent were left wanting.

The Blues were unable to add a second, with Jack Whatmough's clearance from a Henry cross at the other end the closest Jackett's side had of registering another goal on a disappointing day.