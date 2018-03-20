Oxford won’t appeal for Pompey postponement despite international call-ups

Have your say

Oxford United will be without three players for their trip to Pompey on Sunday due to international call-ups.

However, the U’s won’t lodge an appeal to postpone the televised game.

Gino van Kessel, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and Canice Carroll have been selected to represent Curacao, England under-20s and Republic of Ireland under-19s respectively.

Football Association rules state any League One or League Two team that has three or more players on international duty can appeal for the game to be rearranged.

But the managerless U’s are happy for the encounter at Fratton Park – which will be aired in front of the Sky Sports cameras – to go ahead as planned.

The Oxford trio have all got minutes under their belt this term.

Gino van Kessel scores for Oxford United in their 3-0 win over Pompey in August. Picture: Joe Pepler

Van Kessel, who will represent Curacao in their two games against Venezuela, has made 26 appearances, scoring five goals

The striker was on target in his side’s 3-0 defeat of the Blues in the reverse fixture at the Kassam Stadium in August.

Meanwhile, Buckley-Ricketts has been selected for England under-20s’ clashes against Poland and Portugal in the under-20 Elite League.

The forward moved to the U’s on loan from Manchester City in January until the rest of the season, after spending the first half of the campaign at FC Twente in Holland’s Eredivisie.

Oxford United's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (left) and Charlton Athletic's Jay Dasilva battle for the ball PPP-180320-105815001

Buckley-Ricketts has featured eight times for Oxford but has yet to open his goal account.

Carroll will feature for Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

They play two under-19 European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Kosovo.

Carroll has played 16 times for the U’s this campaign in all competitions.

The midfielder notched his maiden Football League goal in his side’s 3-2 loss at Bradford City on December 30.