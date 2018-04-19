Pearce: My Pompey return is a big one

Jason Pearce revealed going back to Pompey is ‘a big one’ for him ahead of Charlton’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.

And the centre-back has told his Addicks team-mates not to let their performance levels drop following their midweek win at Shrewsbury.

Former Pompey defender Jason Pearce

Pearce returns to PO4 for the first time since he departed for Leeds United in 2012.

The 30-year-old made 43 appearances and scored two goals across two spells at Pompey.

Although he’s looking forward to the occasion, he insists clinching three points is more important as the race for the play-offs heats up.

Charlton delivered a 2-0 victory at high-flying Shrews on Tuesday to leapfrog the Blues in the League One and give their promotion aspirations a fillip.

Just two points separate Lee Bowyer’s side and Pompey as they both battle for a top-six berth.

Pearce wants the Addicks to maintain their high standards they showed at New Meadow.

He told London News Online: ‘We’ve got to keep focused now.

‘It’s important that we can’t drop those levels like we have done in the previous couple of games. We’ve got that focus now.

‘Going to Fratton Park, it’s a big one for me going back there, but it’s a massive game for the club and we need to put in a performance.

‘We’ve got it in us as players, we’ve just got to do it on a more consistent basis.

‘We’ve shown it now and we’ve got to keep on doing it. It’s standards now.

‘When you win a game, you can’t get too carried away. We’ve got to keep our feet on the floor and do things right in training off the pitch. We go again.

‘We’ve done okay against the teams that are above us in the play-offs. We’ve got them to play and Rochdale fighting for their lives.

‘We’ve got three cup finals to try and get ourselves into the play-offs and anything can happen.

‘It’s a massive game anyway but I haven’t been back to Fratton Park to play since I left.

‘It’ll be a good occasion for me but it’s not about me.

‘It’s about Charlton and we want to get the three points.’