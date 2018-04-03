Pitman: Pompey can beat anyone in this league

BRETT PITMAN surveyed Pompey’s Wigan triumph and insisted: On our day we can beat anyone.

The Blues toppled the promotion hopefuls at Fratton Park yesterday evening with a 2-1 success.

In the process, it completed a miserable return for ex-boss Paul Cook with the side he quit Pompey for.

Pitman and Jamal Lowe scored, with substitute Will Grigg’s late goal nothing more than a consolation.

It marked a fourth straight win for the Blues, who are presently outside the play-offs on goal difference with six matches to play.

Pitman struck his 20th goal of the campaign in the win and believes Pompey are continuing to display their worth.

He said: ‘Everybody can beat everybody in this league.

‘Obviously Wigan are a very good side, top of the league at the start of the day and deservedly so.

‘But it gives us belief in ourselves that we can match anybody in this league on our day and we have now taken four points off Wigan.

‘That is credit to the lads and just shows that when we are on our game we are a match for anybody.

‘Without going on this little run the play-offs probably wouldn’t have been achievable.

‘But it has given us a chance and that is all we have asked of ourselves – to keep fighting and keep going. That is what we have done.

‘We had a tough time at the start of the year with injuries and lost a lot of experience at the same time, which makes things difficult.

‘Any team which loses three or four of their most experienced players are going to suffer.

‘But we have managed to get people back fit at the right time and hopefully they can stay fit now until the end of the season.’