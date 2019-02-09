Plymouth 1 Portsmouth 1

Have your say

Pompey’s winless streak in League One stretched to five matches after being held to a draw at Plymouth.

The Blues fought out a 1-1 stalemate with the Pilgrims as they failed to get their promotion charge back on track at Home Park.

Graham Carey equalises for Plymouth against Pompey. Photo by Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Ben Close gave Kenny Jackett’s side the lead in the 56th minute before Graham Carey equalised for the hosts 14 minutes later.

The first half was a tight affair, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut goalscoring chances.

In the 22nd minute Omar Bogle pulled back a cross for Jamal Lowe lurking on the edge of the six-yard box but Gary Sawyer cut out the danger for Argyle.

Plymouth perhaps should have broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when Ruben Lameiras’ low cross ran across the face of goal with Niall Canavan unable to reach the ball.

Matt Clarke had the first shot on target of the game in the closing stages of the half but his deflected header was easily gathered by home keeper Kyle Letheren.

The second period started much livelier with Freddie Ladapo’s snap-shot five minutes after the restart needing a Clarke deflection to take the ball over the bar.

Ronan Curtis almost opened the scoring in the 56th minute when he drove in from the left with venom before his dipping 25-yard shot was adeptly turned over for a corner by Letheren.

And it was from the set-piece that Jackett’s men opened the scoring.

Gareth Evans’ delivery was only cleared as far as Close and he stung a right-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Bogle had the opportunity to double Pompey’s lead nine minutes later when he was put through by Close but Ryan Edwards made up ground to block the striker’s shot.

The Pilgrims started to threaten for an equaliser – and were back level in the 70th minute.

Dangerman Carey stepped up to bend a sumptuous 25-yard free-kick beyond the fully-stretched Craig MacGillivray.

The hosts continued to press their foot on the gas and looked the more likely to grab a winner.

Lamerias continued to torment the Blues’ defence and his deflected effort with 16 minutes remaining almost crept inside the far post.

Clarke was then forced to charge down a goalbound Antoni Sarcevic shot.

Both sides searched for a winner in the closing stages, with Evans’ 20-yard shot being well kept out by Lethern.

But Pompey had to settle for a point at Home Park as their search for a league victory continues.

The Blues stay third in the table after Sunderland drew 1-1 at Oxford.