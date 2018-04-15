Plymouth boss: Defensive Pompey didn’t threaten us

Derek Adams felt Pompey failed to threaten his side and played for a point.

And the Plymouth boss was adamant Kenny Jackett’s men looked ‘leggy’ in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Home Park.

Adams believes the Blues didn’t create much in the way of chances in the port battle.

The stats show Pompey had 10 shots to Plymouth’s eight, with the home side having 60 per cent possession.

Brett Pitman failed to make the most of the clearest chance in the first half.

Meanwhile, Jamal Lowe had a shot cleared off the line after the break with Oscar Threlkeld hitting his own crossbar in stoppage time.

Adams told the Plymouth Herald: ‘I’m delighted with the performance. For large spells of the game we dominated possession and passed the ball very well, so we are disappointed not to have won it.

‘They sat in and came for a point, so they got what they wanted. That is disappointing for us, as they didn’t really create very much during the game.

‘They hit the bar with our own player on our own goal, other than that nothing really.

‘(It was) our fault. I didn’t really see Portsmouth doing anything. I thought they looked a bit leggy, in the middle of the park we passed around them a good number of times.

‘We were unfortunate, especially in the second half not to have gone ahead in the game. We were just a pass away from getting in.

‘That was our problem – we had to just complete one more pass and we would have won the game and it would have been nothing more than we deserved.’

Adams felt Pompey also struggled to contend with his side’s brand of football.

He added: ‘You could see with the movement at times, especially in the second half when we played some intricate passing they couldn’t deal with us.

‘We just chose the wrong option at times but second half we were much better from that point of view.’