Pompey 1-0 Bury: match ratings

Match-winner Matt Clarke was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s 1-0 victory against Bury.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender’s performance, along with those of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings

Luke McGee: Never tested – 6

Nathan Thompson: Composed as ever – 7

Christian Burgess: Comfortably overwhelmed Smith – 8

Matt Clarke: Massive presence at both ends of pitch – 9

Brandon Haunstrup: Did well down left – 7

Danny Rose: Made Blues tick – 7

Stuart O’Keefe (1): Injury ended participation – 7

Gareth Evans: More telling deliveries – 8

Kyle Bennett (2): Couldn’t match Charlton display – 6

Jamal Lowe: Had his moments – 7

Brett Pitman: Not at his best – 6

Subs

(1) Ben Close (46mins): Used ball well – 7

(2) Conor Chaplin (60mins): Very lively – 7