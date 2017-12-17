Pompey 1-0 Bury: match ratings

Match-winner Matt Clarke was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s 1-0 victory against Bury.
Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the defender’s performance, along with those of his Blues team-mates.
Match ratings
Luke McGee: Never tested – 6
Nathan Thompson: Composed as ever – 7
Christian Burgess: Comfortably overwhelmed Smith – 8
Matt Clarke: Massive presence at both ends of pitch – 9
Brandon Haunstrup: Did well down left – 7
Danny Rose: Made Blues tick – 7
Stuart O’Keefe (1): Injury ended participation – 7
Gareth Evans: More telling deliveries – 8
Kyle Bennett (2): Couldn’t match Charlton display – 6
Jamal Lowe: Had his moments – 7
Brett Pitman: Not at his best – 6
Subs
(1) Ben Close (46mins): Used ball well – 7
(2) Conor Chaplin (60mins): Very lively – 7