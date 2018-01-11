Pompey ace Lowe celebrates new deal

Have your say

JAMAL LOWE celebrated a speedy conclusion to agreeing a new Pompey deal.

The Blues’ attacking talent has signed new terms until the summer of 2020, with the club having an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Jamal Lowe Picture: Joe Pepler

It’s reward for the 23-year-old’s meteoric rise from non-league football to a key part of the bid to secure a League One play-off place this term.

Lowe explained it was his aim to stay put at Fratton Park, after quickly becoming a popular and important figure.

Lowe said: ‘It was quick to sort out. A couple of days.

‘Once the club said they wanted me to stay I was never umming and ahhing about it.

‘It was always in my head I wanted to stay. It’s what I’ve been pushing for.

‘I wanted to extend my stay here and I’m happy it’s done now.’

Kenny Jackett added his praise to Lowe for the development he’s made since joining Pompey a year ago.

The managersaid: ‘I’m very pleased he’s committed his future here.

‘He got an initial contract coming here from non-league football - and earned a fresh one.

‘He’s established himself in the first team and he wants to continue to improve.’