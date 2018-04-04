Pompey: Agents fees necessary cost

Pompey have described agents as a ‘necessary cost’ following the publication of club payments.

The FA have revealed details of fees to agents and intermediaries from February 1, 2017 until January 31, 2018.

Pompey's chief operating officer Tony Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler/ PinPep

Covering two transfer windows, Pompey’s payments total £146,864.

That represents the sixth highest in League One, with Blackburn (£764,034), Wigan (£557,333), Charlton (£425,466) and Southend (£226,258) leading.

The period takes into account agent fees paid during the permanent signing of five players, the agreement of nine new contracts and arrangement of three loanees.

In addition, there were contract cancellations for Gary Roberts and Milan Lalkovic.

We always work hard to ensure we get the best value for the club and that is reflected in terms of these figures Tony Brown

Figures reflect a drop from the previous year, when Pompey were the highest in League Two at £175,344.

Chief operating officer Tony Brown said: ‘This has been a new season in a new league with a new manager and a complete restructuring of the squad.

‘We compare favourably with the other clubs possessing similar-sized budgets and are lower than last season overall.

‘We always work hard to ensure we get the best value for the club and that is reflected in terms of these figures.

‘It’s important we have close working relationships with agents so we can forward potential new opportunities through to Kenny and the football staff as part of their recruitment process.

‘I know fans don’t like it, but it’s the players who use agents in the first place and a necessary football cost. We have to work with them in the best interests of the club to ensure we get the best players possible at the best cost.’