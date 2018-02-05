Pompey appoint Wright to academy recruitment role

Have your say

Dave Wright has been added to Pompey's academy set-up to help drive the recruitment of fledgling talents.

The former Trafalgar School pupil returns to the Blues, having previously been a youth coach at the club for seven years.

Wright will primarily undertake a role concentrating on recruiting players aged 8-21.

And his new job will see current academy boss Mark Kelly oversee the management of Pompey's under-18s, along with Liam Daish.

Following the departure of former coach Mikey Harris in November, chief executive Mark Catin and first-team manager Kenny Jackett reviewed the Blues' youth department and opted for a restructure.

That has led to Wright's return to Pompey.

Having worked with the likes of Conor Chaplin and Adam Webster during his first stint at the club, Wright departed for Stoke City's Category One facility.

He spent six years at the Potters and headed up their youth system in his final three years at the bet365 Stadium.

After leaving Stoke, Wright recently audited academy set-ups on behalf of the Premier League for Belgian-based company Double Pass.