Pompey bide their time over midfielder

Pompey are prepared to revisit their interest in Ruben Sammut at the end of the season.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has underlined his admiration for the Chelsea midfielder remains.

And Jackett explained a move for the 20-year-old is still something he would be keen on.

Sammut has made a strong impression while spending time training with Pompey.

The Scotland under-21 international has been with the Premier League club in recent weeks, though, where he’s been skippering their under-23 side.

Sammut made a favourable impact when with Pompey and Jackett is keen to have another conversation about the player in the coming weeks.

He said: ‘We’ve been impressed with Ruben Sammut. Again, it’s one we’ve discussed and we still quite like him.

‘I certainly don’t think there will be any discussions until early May after the last game. But we’ve been impressed with him.’

Jackett explained there’s no deal close to being completed for Sammut at present.

After making seven appearances for Chelsea’s under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy, the player still has a year left on his existing agreement at Stamford Bridge.

Jackett said: ‘It will be from the seventh (of May). He’s still a Chelsea player and he’s got another year there.

‘Any discussions from our point of view will be taking place then.

‘He’s been in twice but he hasn’t been down for three weeks or so now.

‘He’s been back playing games and training with Chelsea.’