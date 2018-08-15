Pompey boss aware of captain’s reaction after being substituted

KENNY JACKETT admitted he is aware of how Brett Pitman angrily reacted after being substituted during Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues skipper endured a frustrating evening as his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle last night.

Pitman was reinstalled to spearhead Jackett’s attack after being an unused substitute in Pompey’s 2-1 victory at Blackpool on Saturday.

The former Ipswich Town striker was keen to impress having not been involved at Bloomfield Road. But he had a dearth of goalscoring opportunities and was replaced by Conor Chaplin on 67 minutes.

And Pitman, inset, summarised the Blues’ bleak night by snubbing a tracksuit top from kitman Kev McCormack when withdrawn.

Jackett knows last season’s 25-goal top scorer was disappointed to be substituted.

But the Pompey manager wanted to see how Chaplin and Oli Hawkins could work as a partnership as a strikeforce coming off the bench.

Jackett said: ‘Brett played fine and it was interesting to put Hawkins and Chaplin on quite late in the game to see how they can effect the game in terms of a pair.

‘He did show his frustration when he came off. That was obviously behind me but one or two people have brought it up.

‘Perhaps he threw his top and that will be frustration because he will be wanting to play and play all of the time.’