Pompey boss convinced by Rose’s training displays

Pre-season training has spanned three days, but Danny Rose has already convinced Pompey’s boss.

It’s six months since the midfielder broke his left leg in a drop-ball challenge by Northampton’s John-Joe O’Toole.

Ruled out for the remainder of the season, despite a late push for fitness, a summer return was always the more realistic proposition.

Sure enough, Rose was present among the 24 players who turned up on the opening day of training on Wednesday.

With Kenny Jackett swift to implement ball work upon the players’ comeback, there has been plenty of opportunity for the Blues manager to assess the former Northampton man.

And from what he has so far observed on the training pitch, Jackett is of the belief Rose is over those injury issues.

He said: Danny has worked really hard through the summer.

‘The season just ran out on him because was there or thereabouts, but he kept it going and made sure he finished it off.

‘We always felt he could hit the ground running in terms of pre-season and he has.

‘He has been fine, absolutely fine, looks fully fit and is working hard towards selection.

‘We have done football both days and he has gone into the challenges and competed so it's good to see, he has that confidence and hasn’t had problems after.

‘Mentally he is fine and really generally looking forward to getting back because he has been out for quite a long time now.’

The sole absentee from last week’s training was Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, although he is presently out of contract.

The midfielder is completing rehabilitation following his own freak leg break, which occurred during shooting practice in training.

In the meantime, Pompey face Cork City on Monday night in their opening friendly, with Rose under consideration.

Jackett’s squad will tomorrow book into their Fota Island hotel in Cork for the start of a six-day stay in the Republic of Ireland.

Monday evening’s fixture pitches the Blues against Ireland’s reigning Premier Division champions, currently halfway into their league campaign.

However, a last-gasp defeat at Dundalk last night toppled them from the table’s summit during the title defence.

Certainly Cork will offer stiff opposition to a Pompey squad only four training days into their pre-season.

- NEIL ALLEN