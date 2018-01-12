Pompey boss: Fortress Fratton is our inspiration

Kenny Jackett is convinced Fortress Fratton can continue to inspire Pompey’s play-off aspirations.

Only Shrewsbury have collected more League One points on home turf than the Blues this season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

With an impressive haul of 28 points from 13 league matches, Pompey stand joint-second with leaders Wigan in terms of home form.

That immense strength will face a tough examination when fourth-placed Scunthorpe visit tomorrow – with Shrewsbury arriving on January 27.

However, Fratton Park continues to provide a massive advantage to Jackett’s promotion-hunting troops.

And the Blues boss has credited the supporters for their role in the construction of the Fratton ramparts.

He said: ‘I think the crowd have played a big part. Our away support is very good and if we take 2,000 to 4,000 to the majority of the sides in this division that is quite a big percentage of the gate.

‘But always success is built on a good home record and ours will be no different.

‘I am delighted with the link between the players and the crowd – the crowd have got right behind the players so far this season.

‘It is up to us to keep that and maintain it, not the other way around.

‘It always has to be player-led in terms of what the crowd see on the pitch they will react to and you have to work hard to get the crowd behind you.

‘What I would say is the Portsmouth supporters want to get behind the team, they are looking for encouragement.

‘That is a step in the right direction and a plus which has been the case so far this year.

‘Our playing system and our plan has been the same at home as it has been away.

‘Perhaps the fluctuation of results is down to the confidence of the other team and not always what you do.

‘When teams come to Fratton Park, the expectation is also slightly different (this season).

‘The top-10 clubs spend quite a lot of money – so for them your focus is more on yourself.’

Scunthorpe bolstered their promotion challenge with a double loan swoop yesterday.

Ivan Toney arrived from Newcastle, while Ryan Yates was taken from Nottingham Forest – with both included in the squad.

Graham Alexander’s side stand five points adrift of second-placed Shrewsbury, albeit having also played a game more.

Meanwhile, with Pompey handed a trip to Rotherham the following weekend, this represents a tricky run of fixtures.

Jackett added: ‘We have a little run against sides above us, starting with Scunthorpe.

‘It will be a good game, I am sure of that.

‘They have a very, very good squad, they have even added players in the first week of January.

‘We know their aspirations are right up there and they have the squad of players that can back that up.’