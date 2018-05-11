Pompey boss lifts lid on Kabamba decision

POMPEY BOSS Kenny Jackett doesn’t believe Nicke Kabamba is the striking solution to his promotion aspirations.

But the manager has given glowing references to a number of clubs already enquiring about the released 25-year-old.

Kabamba has departed Fratton Park after his 18-month deal was not renewed.

Having struggled to shine during loan spells at Colchester and Aldershot this season, the outcome was not unexpected.

Regardless, Jackett speaks highly of the likeable former Hampton & Richmond player, who has impressed with his attitude and professionalism.

Already interested parties are gathering, including National League side Aldershot.

And Pompey’s boss sent his best wishes to the striker who made six appearances during his time with the club.

Jackett said: ‘Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for Nicke during loans at Colchester or Aldershot.

‘We have tried to bridge that gap between non-league, where he started, and Portsmouth.

‘Personally, I don’t think he’s the answer for us right now, but a better professional you couldn’t wish to find and wherever he goes he will always be welcome back here.

‘Brett Pitman coming in has hampered him in terms of game time. We’ve taken Pitman, taken Oli Hawkins, we’ve got Conor Chaplin – and those three have been ahead of Nicke.

‘A few people have rung me about him and I did hear maybe Aldershot are talking to him as well.

‘Nicke’s an easy one to give a good recommendation to, he will give you everything he’s got.

‘We are looking to try to break into that top bracket. This is a good league and you need a high standard of player to do it.

‘It didn’t quite work out for Nicke here, but he will go on and get a club in the summer, for sure.’

Also released by the Blues this week have been Jez Bedford, Kal Naismith and Theo Widdrington.

And Jackett has urged Bedford, an attacking midfielder, not to lose heart as he pursues his ambitions.

He added: ‘In terms of Jez, he is a talented lad who has a lot of ability on the ball.

‘To break into the Football League at the moment is tough for him, but he has the ability and has to find his way now.

‘As many players have found, sometimes you need to go down slightly to come back.’