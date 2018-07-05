Pompey boss: Player hunt not necessarily over

Kenny Jackett insists Pompey haven’t ‘necessarily’ finished recruiting this summer.

The Blues have brought in five players during the close season, while Anton Walkes is in-bound from Spurs.

However, Jackett continues to seek the strengthening of his squad.

While Pompey’s boss concedes the majority of his recruitment is now completed, potentially there remains space for one or two more.

And with Conor Chaplin’s future still uncertain, personnel changes may arrive before the campaign kicks off.

Jackett said: ‘Maybe there ’ll be one or two more signings, we’ll see who comes in, I don’t think there will be wholesale changes.

‘We’ll see. I wouldn't say we are necessarily finished and I wouldn't say we necessarily aren’t. I am not saying we are going to bring in one or two either.

‘There may be some flexibility for one or two players but, in the main, the group is what we have.

‘As you can see from the numbers and the balance of the squad, we’ve tried to work towards two players for every position, all managers are the same.

‘If you can do that in June or early July then you are in a good place.

‘After that you make sure the understanding, the cohesion is there within the group and the team.

‘We are perhaps a little bit stronger than last year in terms of depth and experience, which we needed to be.’

Tom Naylor, Lee Brown Craig MacGillivray, Louis Dennis and Ronan Curtis have so far arrived.