Pompey boss plays down defender link

Kenny Jackett has played down supposed interest in left-back Lee Brown.

The 27-year-old Bristol Rovers defender has announced he is leaving the club at the season's end.

Up for grabs on a free transfer, Brown has established himself as a hugely popular figure at the Memorial Ground, making 319 appearances and scoring 22 times.

The former QPR trainee, who has won two promotions with the Pirates, has revealed he favours moving closer to London.

It is an availability prompting a link with Fratton Park - but Jackett has scotched such rumours.

When asked if he was interested in Brown, Pompey's boss said: ‘Not that I know of, no.

‘I do know who you mean, he played against us.

‘At the moment, Haunstrup did well Saturday and Donohue’s had spells during the course of the season, they are our contenders at the moment.’