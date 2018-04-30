Pompey boss reveals why youngster has been released

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed he’s opted not to offer Theo Widdrington a new contract because he could not accommodate the midfielder in his squad.

And the Pompey boss has wished the Eastbourne talent all the best for his future.

Widdrington penned his first professional deal last summer after developing through the club’s academy.

The Blues held the option of giving the 19-year-old a one-year extension.

But Jackett has decided to release Widdrington, who announced his departure on Thursday, with Ben Close and Adam May ahead in the pecking order.

The Pompey boss said: ‘In terms of ourselves, we haven’t got a development group.

‘For next season, we have two young midfield players in Close and May. I feel adding another one to the first-team squad will stretch us.

‘We wish Theo all the best. He has to move on now and first-team football for him is perhaps a year or two away.

‘Of course it is (a difficult decision).

‘But we have a high number of younger players and our spaces have to get to a situation where we can improve.’