Pompey boss unsure how long Chaplin will be sidelined for 

Kenny Jackett is unsure how long Conor Chaplin will be on the sidelines for.

And Dion Donohue is set to be injured for the next week.

The pair missed today’s 2-1 victory at Blackpool after picking up setbacks.

Chaplin was ruled out with a hip problem, while Donohue missed the clash with a groin complaint.

The latter will definitely again be out for Pompey’s Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbeldon on Tuesday.

And Chaplin’s availability will depend on how the striker is feeling tomorrow.

Jackett said: ‘Chaplin has a hip-flexor – he felt it on Thursday in training.

‘He was out today and I don’t know how long he is going to be out for.

‘Donohue had a very tight groin. I would estimate him being out for a week.

‘I don’t know if Chaplin will be available for Tuesday.

‘We’ll have to see tomorrow – hopefully it is not too bad but it was obviously something that kept him out today.’