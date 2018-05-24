Pompey boss weighs up midfield future for Evans

KENNY JACKETT has hinted at a central midfield future for Gareth Evans.

The Pompey boss feels the versatile talent could to continue to impress for his side in the middle of the park.

Evans made a strong impression when switching to the position over the finale to the campaign.

The 30-year-old was moved there for the 1-0 win at Walsall at the end of March.

Evans got the winner at the Bescot Stadium and picked up man-of-the match plaudits for Jackett’s men.

That set the tone for him to continue in that role for the remainder of the campaign, with the exception of the defeat at Bury when he dropped to the bench.

Pompey are looking to add experience in central midfield, but Jackett liked how Evans’ nous dovetailed with the likes of Ben Close and Anton Walkes in that area.

It also meant the Blues boss could get the former Manchester United trainee in the same team as Jamal Lowe.

That was a big appeal with Evans a consistent performer in an often erratic season and Lowe one of Pompey’s leading lights.

Jackett said: ‘I do feel we’ve given games to people who will naturally progress in that area.

‘But we’ve switched Gareth Evans in there as well, because there’s been spells when it’s been hard to get both Lowe and Evans in the team.

‘Quite clearly they’ve both deserved to be playing, so that has helped our midfield as well.’

Evans’ versatility looks likely to be an asset to his team moving forward this term, with a year remaining of his existing agreement.

The vice-captain has indicated he’s happy to ply his trade in any position needed for Pompey. He was used at right-back under Jackett in his team’s winning run last year, as well as his favoured right wing position and centrally in midfield.

- JORDAN CROSS