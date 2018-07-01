Pompey-bound Walkes not on Irish trip

Have your say

Anton Walkes is not attending Pompey’s pre-season stay in Ireland.

However, Kenny Jackett’s squad are at full strength for their five-night stay in Fota Island, Cork.

Walkes has been training with the Blues since Wednesday’s summer return as he bolsters his fitness.

Pompey are aiming to this month tie up the anticipated deal with Spurs for the versatile performer.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old has now returned to the Premier League club to attend their pre-season training.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has been decimated by World Cup absentees, ensuring Walkes is still required during their summer programme.

In his absence, all Pompey’s contracted players today arrived in Cork for their six-day trip to the Republic of Ireland.

The Blues are staying at the Fota Island Hotel Resort, a five-star complex containing football pitches and a golf course.

Although no triallists are presently among them ahead of tomorrow’s Cork friendly.

Jackett’s squad will tomorrow morning train ahead of the Turner’s Cross clash (7pm) , with the majority of his players expected to have a run out.

Meanwhile, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain has remained at Fratton Park to continue his rehabilitation following a broken leg.

The midfielder is currently out of contract, with the club waiting for his return to full fitness before implementing any potential new deal.