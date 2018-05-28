Pompey chief: Owners willing to back boss in transfer market

Have your say

Pompey’s owners are prepared to financially back Kenny Jackett in the transfer window.

That is the message from Mark Catlin as the Blues maintain their summer recruitment drive.

For the right player Kenny identifies and wants to bring in, he requires the backing of our owners – and they will back him 100 per cent Mark Catlin

Ronan Curtis was last week brought in for an undisclosed fee from Derry City, while Louis Dennis was a free agent from Bromley.

It is understood Kenny Jackett paid a fee well in excess of £100,000 to land Republic of Ireland under-21 international Curtis.

Previously, owners Tornante opened the coffers to recruit Dion Donohue and Oli Hawkins, following their August 2017 takeover.

And Last summer also saw Brett Pitman and Luke McGee landed for transfer fees, albeit before the change in ownership.

And Catlin is adamant Tornante remain willing to back their manager in the transfer market if required.

The Blues’ chief executive said: ‘To attract people and the quality of the type of Ronan Curtis requires, in this day and age, substantial transfer fees.

‘And once again we have been backed heavily by our owners in that regard.

‘Last summer was pretty much the same in regards of Brett Pitman, Oliver Hawkins and Dion Donohue, transfer fees were paid for these players.

‘What is pleasing for me as CEO – and should be pleasing for the fans – is we are under no pressure to sell players to subsidise those transfer fees.

‘They are being subsided 100 per cent by our owners.

‘For the right player Kenny identifies and wants to bring in, he requires the backing of our owners – and they will back him 100 per cent.

‘We have been backed as an executive and as a manager, and that will continue to be the case.’

Chairman Michael Eisner has repeatedly stressed the owners will not throw money at the playing side in order to secure promotion.

Instead he has pointed towards sustainability and self-sufficiency – while strengthening the infrastructure off the pitch.

However, the signing of Curtis for a transfer fee demonstrates Jackett possesses their financial backing should it be deemed appropriate.

At 22, Curtis is seen as a promising player, representing an investment by the owners during squad strengthening.

Catlin would not be drawn on the extent of any potential transfer war chest available to Pompey’s boss.

But he stressed Tornante continue to be prepared to listen to transfer requests – irrespective of the size of fee involved.

He added: ‘A million pounds for the right player might be cheap.

‘A million pounds could be deemed by some as crazy money, but if it is for the right player then it is not silly money.

‘It is very subjective what is defined as silly money and what is not.’