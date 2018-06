Have your say

Pompey have confirmed the signing of Craig MacGillivray.

The goalkeeper arrives on a two-year deal after leaving Shrewsbury, where his contract expires on July 1.

New Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray

The 25-year-old will provide competition for Luke McGee in the new campaign.

MacGillivray made 14 appearances for Shrewsbury last term and has previously turned out for Walsall and non-league sides Stalybridge, Harrogate Town and Harrogate Railway.