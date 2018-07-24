Pompey draw with Brighton in behind-closed-doors friendly

Have your say

Brett Pitman was on the scoresheet as Pompey drew with Brighton in a behind-closed-door friendly in Lancing today.

The Pompey skipper claimed the goal in the 51st minute of the game at the Premier League side’s American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Brett Pitman claimed Pompey's opener against Brighton Picture: Colin Farmery

He glanced home a header from substitute Christian Burgess, after the defender sent his effort goalwards following a corner from fellow sub Adam May.

The goal looked like giving Kenny Jackett’s side victory in a match played over three 25-minute periods.

But the hosts, whose starting XI included nine players with experience in the Premier League last season – plus £15m summer signing Yves Bissouma – responded eight minutes from time by grabbing an equaliser.

Anthony Knockaert was the man on target, heading home from close range following a cross from Tomer Hemed.

Earlier in the game, Pitman saw a header hit the post following a corner from Brandon Haunstrup, who started the game on the left of midfield for the Blues.

Pompey’s top scorer last season also saw appeals for a penalty waved away on 34 minutes, before Ezequiel Schelotto hit the post for the Seagulls on 55 minutes.

By that stage, the visitors had made nine substitutions, with Pitman and Haunstrup the only two not replaced.

The Blues are next in action tonight, when they travel to Bognor’s Nyewood Lane for their second friendly of the day.

BRIGHTON: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, White, Bong; Knockaert, Bissouma, Kayal, Suttner; Norwood; Hemed. Subs: Keto, Moore, Collar, Towell, J.Davies, Mandriou

POMPEY: Macgillivray, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Lowe, Walkes, Taylor, Haunstrup, Curtis, Pitman. Subs: McGee, Burgess, Casey, Rose, May, Flint, Dennis, Lethbridge, Smith, Chaplin, Hawkins