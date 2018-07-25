Pompey duo seal Bognor loan moves

Pompey duo Dan Smith and Bradley Lethbridge have moved to Bognor Regis on loan.

The fledgling talents’ switch to Nyewood Lane was finalised after the Blues’ 5-1 friendly victory over the Rocks last night.

The pair will bolster Jack Pearce’s attacking options for Bognor’s upcoming Isthmian League premier division campaign.

Both Smith and Lethbridge featured in Pompey XI’s comfortable victory in West Sussex last night.

Third-year scholar Smith, 18, spearheaded Mark Kelly’s side’s attacking.

The Warsash talent netted the Blues’ fifth goal on 84 minutes. After spinning away from a defender, he fired home from an acute angle into the top near-post corner.

Meanwhile, Lethbridge – a second-year scholar who hails from Gosport – was handed a 64-minute run-out at Nyewood Lane.

The 17-year-old assisted Adam May for the visitors’ opener, while he also had two long-range efforts go close.

Smith and Lethbridge will work under former Pompey first-team coach Robbie Blake, who is now in a similar role at the Rocks.