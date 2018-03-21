Pompey eye kit supplier and sponsor unveilings

Have your say

The trademarked badge has been unveiled – now Pompey are closing in on a new kit supplier and fresh sponsor.

Mark Catlin has revealed lawyers are presently handling contract details ahead of the next club announcement.

The Blues’ five-year agreement with Sondico ends this summer, severing a link which has proven unpopular among many supporters.

Likewise, the nine-season relationship with Jobsite is scheduled to finish at the campaign’s culmination, with a new sponsor anticipated.

Pompey’s chief executive is unable to put a timeframe on when either will be announced.

However, it is the new kit supplier next in line to be unveiled by the club.

And Catlin believes fans will be encouraged by both names currently in the pipeline.

He said: ‘The kit deal is still at contract stage, so we are hopeful there will be an announcement in the very near future.

‘It’s the same with the sponsorship for next year. As soon as we know that deal has been signed off we will happily go public with it.

‘However, it will probably be the kit deal which will be done first.

‘I cannot put any timescales on them.

‘Obviously the sooner the better in both cases but when it goes to lawyers to sort out contracts it is very hard to estimate.

‘The kit is very important, while I think the sponsorship is a really positive step forward for us.

‘Without going into too much detail, it (the sponsorship) is the perfect fit for the club moving forward.’

Last week the club released two new badges following a lengthy consultation period.

The voices of supporters were listened to during the process, along with the Heritage & Advisory Board, which approved the designs unanimously.

Catlin added: ‘I think the badge has generally been well received.

‘The reality was everyone associated with the club was very respectful of the club’s history and tradition.

‘The old badge was liked, it was just those subtle changes needed to trademark it.

‘Following consultation with various groups and surveys, we have managed to do that.

‘In terms of correspondence I’ve had with supporters, the reaction has been positive – pretty much unanimous.

‘The owners were very sensitive and conscious of the input of fans throughout, otherwise what’s the point of going through that process?

‘They were sensitive and respectful of fans’ opinions and the result is a crest which is universally well received.’

– NEIL ALLEN