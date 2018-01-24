Pompey family’s reaction touches ‘humbled’ Rose

News chief sports writer Neil Allen caught up with midfielder Danny Rose this week to discuss the broken leg that threatens to end his season and his rehabilitation following the cruel blow.

In the final instalment of our four-part series, Rose thanks the Pompey family and beyond for their messages of support...

Children at his daughter’s Denmead school have been leading the well-wishers as the Pompey family unites behind Danny Rose.

The injured midfielder has been ‘humbled’ at supporter reaction to the broken left leg which has potentially finished his season.

Former bosses Paul Cook and Chris Wilder have also been in touch, along with members of the League Two title-winning side who have since left.

Meanwhile, some pupils at Denmead Junior School have paid their own tribute, by making cards and handing them to his daughter, Sienna.

And the midfielder admits he has been touched by the reaction.

Rose said: ‘The support from the fans has been unbelievable.

‘In terms of looking on social media after breaking my leg, it wasn’t a priority.

‘However, after my operation I posted a photo of myself in recovery and a couple of hundred people, maybe more, sent their best wishes.

‘Even now I’m still getting a few, despite not actively posting as much. It just shows people are thoughtful and concerned.

‘It means a lot, it’s really humbling. These people are going out of their way to do that, they don’t have to Tweet, send messages or post cards.

‘I’ve had cards sent to the club by young supporters and even four or five pupils at my eldest daughter’s school who have made them and asked her to hand them to me.

‘I think my daughter has enjoyed that – and the cards are currently on my bedside table.

‘It has been really, really nice to know that even the younger generation are showing their support and it means so much.’

Football has also rallied around the popular Rose since his injury against Northampton.

Particularly the band of brothers who captured the League Two crown so memorably in May.

Rose added: ‘Everyone has reached out.

‘Cooky rang me on the Sunday or the Monday, while Leam (Richardson) gave me a text. I’ve spoken to almost everyone here last year.

‘Doyler, Tom Davies, Bakes, Robbo, Enda, Hunty, they all got in touch to wish me well.

‘It shows the spirit of that squad – and that pulled us through in the end.

‘I had a good conversation with Cooky and he suggested if ever I was up north – he knows my wife is from up there – I am more than welcome to go into Wigan and do some fitness.

‘Chris Wilder and other lads at Sheffield United I played with such as Ricky Holmes, Jake Wright and George Baldock also got in touch and I am so grateful.’