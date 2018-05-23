Pompey fans excited by Louis Dennis potential

Have your say

Pompey fans have spoken of their optimism at the arrival of attacking talent Louis Dennis, writes Dan Statham.

The attacker has completed a free transfer from National League outfit Bromley on Wednesday.

Dennis, 25, penned a two-year deal and followed Ronan Curtis as the Blues’ second summer signing.

Kenny Jackett’s assistant manager, Joe Gallen, has told The News the forward could be another ‘gem’.

Meanwhile, Pompey fans took to social media to debate the merits of the club’s latest non-league arrival.

Scott Pollard said: ‘Happy to see Pompey taking a punt on non-league players. Nothing but good things said about Louis Dennis by all accounts.’

Steve Larham and Dave Sargent echoed Pollard’s thoughts.

Larham said: ‘Just some experienced League One players now and everything will be looking rosey.’

Sargent added: ‘Fact is, we won’t be signing Ronaldo or Messi. Give the lad a chance. He looks strong, he’s young and hungry. He won’t walk into the first team but he’ll fight for a place all right. No complaints from me.’

John Ellerton praised Pompey’s pursuit one raw talents from the lower divisions.

However, like many Blues fans, he recognises the need for more experienced heads at Fratton Park.

Ellerton said: ‘He’s worth a punt. He’s not one for the first team from day one, though. I’m still waiting to see the experience come through the door.’

And he was not alone in those concerns as the Fratton faithful look forward to a major signing or two.

Ben Ellis said: ‘Dennis could be another (Jamal) Lowe for us but I still feel the priority needs to be experience in the middle of midfield and at centre half.’

Mark Goddard was a little more cutting in his comments.

He said: ‘Why are we signing non-league players we have never heard of?’

For Dennis, though, his move to Pompey represents an exciting new chapter in his career.

Bob Ford said: ‘Welcome to Pompey, Louis.’