Pompey fans hail ‘little gem’ Ronan

Connor Ronan was described as a ‘complete’ midfielder by fellow Wolves loanee Sylvain Deslandes following their Pompey arrival.

The attacking midfielder has started both of the Blues’ games since moving to Fratton Park from Molineux until the end of the season.

Ronan caught the eye in Pompey’s 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe on Saturday after Kenny Jackett opted to utilise a wing-back system.

And the Fratton faithful were left purring by the 19-year-old’s performance against the Iron.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk Blues fans have been discussing the Rochdale-born talent’s display and how much potential he has going forward after a solid start at PO4.

Here’s what they had to say...

Michael Stephenson

I think he has tremendous potential.

There were times on Saturday when he thought too quickly for his own team mates.

I just hope that Pompey don’t do their usual and drag him down. Looking at him close up from the North Stand he looks very strong and wiry.

Ok he’s a bit on the small size but I think he has enough about him to look after himself. Don’t forget he is still very young.

David Higgins

He looked light years ahead of any other player on the pitch in the first half.

Michael Jones

Sign him up! Absolute class!

Simon Carpenter

Very skilful player, needs a bit more awareness of what’s going on around him and his teammates need the ability to read him.

It is not easy at League One level, as we saw on Saturday, why take one pass when 3 will do!!

Cailey Fair

Absolutely little gem!!

Linda Prior

Looked good to me

Paul Carden

Much too early to say.

Good and bad points on Saturday.

Keith Emmett

Making off a class act

Tony Hewitt

He looks promising

Good luck to him PUP

