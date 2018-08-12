Pompey fans react to 2-1 win at Blackpool

Pompey fans have been giving their reaction on Twitter after Kenny Jackett’s team made it two wins from two matches with a 2-1 success at Blackpool. Here is a selection of fan comments...

@BradPompey96 Everybody knocked Kenny in the transfer widow including myself. But @RonanCurtis1 #Pompey where did you find this gem kenny diamond of a player

@ACrawford1987 Good performance from #Pompey today, much better than last week and certainly deserving of the win! We do like to make things difficult for ourselves though, eh? @RonanCurtis1 is an absolute baller btw, two great goals and was a menace to the Blackpool defence all day!

@JC_Crissey So proud of the excellent win by #Pompey today against #Blackpool. Well done blues!

@StefanKenward93 Well I have seen pompey win on my first trip to Blackpool! Made it difficult but wouldn’t expect pompey to win any other way!

@grahamdubber Two games, two wins. That's six points we won't have to get later in the season. #Pompey

@proppersonnel We've unearthed a gem in @RonanCurtis1 - what a performance from the man. MOTM by a country mile, and as for that goal celebration in front of the #Pompey fans

@Sbell07ck Brilliant win for #Pompey 100% record and what a find @RonanCurtis1 looks like

@FredHorn 2-0 and cruising after 80 mins and we still manage to make it a nail bite i’ll take a nice comfortable east win Sat please

@pompeygommy going up we're going up we're going pompey are going up

@PompeyPaul72 Great start to the season! @RonanCurtis1 looking a great signing.