Pompey full to capacity for final home games

Fratton Park is full to capacity for Pompey's final two home games of the season.

The Blues host play-off rivals Charlton Athletic on April 21 before facing fifth-placed Peterborough United in their last league game on May 5.

And tickets for both fixtures have been snapped up by the Fratton faithful as Kenny Jackett's side push for a top-six spot.

Season-ticket holders who cannot attend either game can make their seat available by clicking here and will receive a £5 credit in their online ticketing account.