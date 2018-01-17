Pompey goalkeeper backed to keep growing

Mark kelly believes Alex Bass is a great goalkeeping prospect.

But Pompey’s academy chief insists the fledgling talent must continue to grow and show what he’s capable of when given the opportunity.

Bass has made just one first-team appearance this season after the Blues opted not to send him out on loan, having spent last term at Salisbury.

The 19-year-old has deputised for Luke McGee, with the majority of his minutes coming for the reserves.

He featured in Kelly’s side’s 2-1 victory over Barnsley under-23s in the Premier League Cup on Monday and made a number of top-drawer saves when Pompey were 1-0 down.

Kelly feels Bass has a big future ahead of him – but is adamant the academy graduate must keep his standards up when he’s handed the chance to impress.

‘Bassy made a number of fantastic saves,’ the Blues’ youth chief said.

‘We went through a 10-minute spell when they were trying to throw everything at us to get that second goal.

‘He’s in that transitional period where he’s in and around the first team on the bench and under-23 games will be really good for him.

‘He needs that game time and is in transition.

‘When he does play, he has to show what he can do.

‘He knows that himself and that’s why it was important for him to get out at Oakwell and perform to that level.

‘There’s no doubt he is a great prospect. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper but he just needs to keep growing.

‘Goalkeepers are often a bit more of a long-term plan.

‘He needs to keep going, keep up his concentration levels and keep standards up when he does play.’