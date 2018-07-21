Pompey grab warm-up success at Swindon

Have your say

Pompey eased to a 2-0 pre-season win at Swindon.

Second-half goals from Oli Hawkins and Jamal Lowe did the damage against Phil Brown's side.

Conor Chaplin was given a start as the story over his Blues future continues to twist and turn.

And there was the sight of Pompey favourite Matt Taylor, showing his quality delivery remains intact at the age of 36 for the Robins.

Swindon's best chance fell to Ellis Iandolo but Craig MacGillivray impressive saved.

It took 16 seconds for Ronan Curtis to curl Pompey's first effort over the top from 25 yards.

In the second minute Tom Naylor and Conor Chaplin combined to get Jamal Lowe away but Chris Robertson blocked his shot.

The resulting corner fell to Lowe, who drove a shot narrowly past the post from the edge of the box.

Then it was Hawkins' turn to put a chance wide, as he headed Lee Brown's arcing cross off target from six yards.

Swindon should've opened the scoring after seven minutes as Iandolo was given a free header from Kyle Knoyle's cross, but MacGillivray reacted excellently to turn his header around the post.

Hawkins had another clear headed chance in the 16th minute but planted his effort wide from Brown's corner.

Brown's delivery continued to impress, as he once again put a ball in which Hawkins headed over.

Chaplin's acrobatic volley then flew wide from 12 yards in the 26th minute.

Steven Alzate woke the game from its slumber in the 36th minute when he slotted a 20 yarder inches past MacGillivray's far post.

It was the Blues who made the breakthrough in the 58th minute with a thumping headed finish from Lowe's inviting cross.

Matt Clarke then needed to head off the line to keep out Dion Conroy's improvised overhead kick.

It was Hawkins who again headed wide in the 68th minute from Chaplin's clever cross.

Pompey doubled their advantage with 18 minutes left, though, as Chaplin found space to feed the ball across goal for Lowe to fire in off keeper Vigouroux.

And it proved to be a largely comfortable finale for Jackett's men.